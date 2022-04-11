By Chioma Onuegbu

President of Akwa Ibom community, Katsina State, Effiom Williams, has faulted the government’s allegation that he orchestrated plan which led to evacuation of 34 of Akwa Ibom citizens displaced by bandits from Katsina just to extort money from his state government.

Recall that Katsina State government through its Senior Special Adviser on Security Matters, Ahmed Ibrahim, and Akwa Ibom indigenes in Katsina, Obong Samson Patrick, had last week denied report of bandits and insurgents attack and displacement of Akwa ibom citizens in Katsina.

But reacting weekend, the President of Akwa Ibom community, Williams insisted that the victims evacuated from the state were actually residing in those local communities attacked by bandits.

“I am the President of Akwa Ibom community in Katsina State. And I brought back the 34 returnees to Akwa Ibom. They were residing in those affected LGAs, Dan-Musa, Batsari, Jibya, Kankara, Safana, Dandume.

“Honestly, all the bandits attack did not happen in Katsina town, but in the LGAs that I mentioned. So, nobody should say that nothing like that happened in that place.

“Those Akwa Ibom indigenes making noise are not even registered with Akwa Ibom community, Katsina chapter, they are not members. Obong Patrick, Dr. Aniefiok are not with us. And they reside in the Katsina town, so, they didn’t even know what those people (returnees) had gone through.

“Last December, Governor Udom through Akwa Ibom Liason officer in Abuja sent bags of rice and other items for the displaced Akwa ibomites in Katsina State. So, let those people stop playing politics with the lives of Akwa Ibom citizens.”