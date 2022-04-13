By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Authorities of the College of Health Sciences in Tsafe, Zamfara state confirmed the abduction of 5 students of the college by bandits on Wednesday, but one managed to escape.

The Zamfara state Police command also confirmed the abduction, when suspected armed bandits invaded an off campus area 11 outside the school.

Journalists were told that the female student who escaped was a daughter to a police officer in the state.

She was said to have escaped while they were being led to the bush by the bandits.

“The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday around 3 am when the abductors arrived at the compound and started knocking the doors of the off campus students.

“The unlucky students opened their doors not knowing it was bandits that invaded the compound,” a source said.

The source said that those abducted included two female and two male studying community health, dentistry and pharmacy in the college.

He said there was heavy presence of security personnel at the main campus, which could have been the reason the bandits may not have access to the main hostel of the college.

The spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command ,SP Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident, adding that it happened outside the school.

He said already the Command had sent police tactical operatives with search and rescue team to ensure the safe return of the abducted students.

According to him, normalcy has returned to Tsafe town and environs, where the incident happened.

