By Bose Adelaja

In the wake of security challenges being experienced across the county, a presidential hopeful under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has said that this can best be tackled through a technology-driven strategy.

He said any nation that invests in technology may not be prone to attacks as being experienced in Nigeria.

Speaking in Maryland, Lagos, during a media chat with the Network of African Christian Journalists NACJOURN, Ohuabunwa frowned at the wanton destruction of lives and property saying security of lives and property will be his major focus if opportune to become the next Nigerian president in 2023.

He said since bandits disguise in different forms to attack the nation, it behoves the leadership of the country to deploy mechanisms that can fish them out of their hidden places so that an average Nigerian can sleep with two eyes closed, “If I want to see what they are doing in Sambisa Forest or Anambra, the best thing is to deploy intelligence using technology.

“Bandits come in different forms: they may disguise as farmers, palm wine tappers and beggars but the intelligence will join them for information gathering. If I want to see what is happening in Zamfara, all I need is sattelite connection. With the use of GPRS, I can be here and detect your location with the aid of a mobile phone, so, why can’t I see Kaduna to Abuja through the use of intelligence and technology? He said.

The presidential hopeful said the deployment of well-trained intelligence officers to strategic places will expose a lot of riddles in the country, “If I deploy 1,000 intelligence officers to some affected areas, the bandits will be overwhelmed.

“I will use armoured protectors and drones in specific areas. How can bandits drive from Kaduna to Abuja unhindered? This can happen because they are aware of our security lapses,”

He said security will be his major focus if opportune to become the next Nigerian president. “I will look into our security architecture and provide a new set of equipment with a new set of trained officers who will fish out bandits from their hidden places through intelligence gathering.

“The officers will be trained, well kitted with good welfare and insurance packages so that they can put in their best.” He added.