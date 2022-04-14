By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Chief Press Secretary to the Benue state Governor and 2023 governorship aspirant, Mr. Terver Akase Wednesday lamented that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration has abandoned the people of the state to be slaughtered like animals by Fulani herders.

Mr. Akase who spoke to journalists in Makurdi on the renewed attacks in the state wondered why the Presidency was quick to sympathize with other states affected by violence but had not issued a single statement to sympathize with the government and people of Benue State after coordinated attacks by herdsmen in Guma, Logo and Tarka which led to the killing of 25 innocent persons.

He said: “Just this morning, we read a statement from the presidency sympathizing with the people of Plateau State, which is the right thing to do. We also sympathize with the people of Plateau State.

“But we are shocked that two days after the coordinated attacks took place in Benue, affecting Guma, Logo and Tarka Local Government Areas, the presidency has not deemed it necessary to sympathize with the people of Benue State, and we are wondering; is Benue no longer part of this country? Why has the Federal Government chosen to abandon the people of the state?”

He described the silence of the Presidency over the killings in Benue as betrayal of the people’s trust and votes which brought President Buhari to power in 2015 and retained him in 2019.

“Mr President owes us an explanation. Benue voted for him in 2015 and 2019. That means Benue people love Mr. President. Our people deserve to be protected too, and if anything is happening here and the Federal Government looks the other way then we feel like orphans.”

The former Chief Press Secretary urged the Presidency to refrain from treating Benue like a people who are only useful during elections, stressing that the state also deserved to be protected and assisted to rise from the ruins of sustained herders attacks, the same way the North East was being assisted to overcome the damage by Boko Haram.

Mr. Akase said it amounted to deceit and insincerity, the promise the Federal Government made since May 2018 through the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo that it would release N10 billion for the resettlement of displaced people in Benue and other affected states.

He commended Governor Samuel Ortom for his tireless efforts to end the attacks on his people, describing the Governor as “a leader who stands for equity, truth and justice.”

Mr Akase consoled families of the attacks in Tarka, Logo and Guma, praying to God to grant their loved ones eternal rest.

Vanguard News Nigeria