One of Nigeria’s biggest international show and music promoters, Badmus Akeem O, known in the music industry as Baddy Oosha has continued to push the Nigerian brand of music to the world by organising shows and taking Nigerian artists to different destinations across the world.

In the month of March alone, Baddyoosha through his entertainment promotion company known as Oosha Empire took four Nigerian/ African musical artists to Dubai to perform at different locations in the Emirate.

The four artists who showcased their crafts at different times and places on the bill of the Oosha Empire in the month of March 2022 are Reminisce, Bella Shmurda, Small Doctor and Zinoleesky.

Reminisce was the first to go live in Dubai under the auspices of Oosha Empire. Baba Afusa, as the artist is fondly called by fans, hit the City of Gold on March 3, 2022. He performed at the Crab Market, Emirates Financial Towers with help from DJ Electrifyin Pat and DJ Fizze. It was a sold out event that attracted all the big shot moonlighters in the city.

Next incoming was Bella Shmurda who touched down in the city on March 9th and performed live at various locations. He performed Saturdays at Afro Beach, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. His performance was bolstered by MC Tex and DJ Flava, to unleash the best of Afrobeats vibes on the city. Bella also performed at Ramee Dream Hotel, Business Bay and it was also a sold out experience for the organizers.

Small Doctor came on stream on March 18, 2022. Just as Reminisce did, Small Doctor unleashed his craft at the Crab Market, with backup from DJ Electrifyin Pat and DJ Fizze. He also didn’t fail to impress as he got the thrilled audience asking for more.

The more the Dubai fans wanted came in the name of Zinoleesky who rounded up the roller-coasting month of March for Oosha Empire. Zinoleesky took over the Ramee Dream Hotel, Business Bay with help from DJ Scottie B, DJ Flava and MC Tex.

Baddy Oosha is a businessman, actor, music producer, music artist and an all-rounder entertainment personality who owns an event management company called Oosha Empire event management in dubai and Nigeria .. Up next, recently Baddy Oosha posted on his Instagram page that he’s bringing the afrobeats street king Olamide baddo by May 2022 to continue his shut down event