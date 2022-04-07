.

ANIOMA Youth Forum (worldwide), AYF-W, has raised concerns over the gradual decline in a security presence in Asaba, Delta state capital and in other parts of the state.

The body which is the apex youth group in Delta North Senatorial district

in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ekwukwo Elvis said; “As a responsible group that places a high premium on the security of lives and properties of our people which is the only guarantee to development.

“We are concerned that unless the proactive measures are taken by the security agencies especially the police is beefed up, considering that political activities ahead 2023 have already kick-started, crimes that had been reduced might begin to take the center stage again.

“In the light of these, we hereby make a call on the Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Mohammed Ali to restore his magic wand of deploying heavy presence of his men to the streets and roads as we are convinced beyond all reasonable doubts that the presence of policemen on the streets discourages and prevents the free movement of criminals thereby stalling crimes and criminality.

“AYF-W’s strict commitment and determination to making the collective well being of Ndi Anioma the priority and core mandate through sustained advocacy for the entrenchment of good governance and development of Anioma land at all levels remain unwavering hence the need by AYF-W to always interface with all critical bodies and individuals both in public and private sectors to build a team spirit for the growth of our land.

“Meanwhile, AYF-W uses this opportunity to call on all Anioma Youths not to be willing tools in the hands of unscrupulous politicians who see elections as do or die affairs. We urge well-meaning sons and daughters of Anioma to remain law-abiding and be peaceful from now till after the 2023 elections as there can’t be growth and development in the absence of peace and tranquillity.

“AYF-W reiterates it’s an avowed commitment to partnering with the Nigerian Police and other relevant security agencies to ensure that the society is safe for all to live in.

“Recall that on the 5th of October 2021, the national leadership of Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide (AYF-W) impressed by the improved level of police presence in Asaba, the State Capital and its environs and other parts of Anioma land had conferred an Award of Performance on the Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Ari Mohammed and his top police management for the relative peace the visible police presence in every nook and cranny had guaranteed.

“However, AYF-W notes that since the break of the new year 2022, the police who had been manning various streets and routes have gradually been pulled out for reasons not clear to us”.