By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River state has vowed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be sleepless in the state.

This is coming on the heels of the High Court Judgment delivered in Abuja.

In a statement by Cross River state PDP Chairman, Venatius Ikem Esq made available to journalists on Friday, the Party vowed to recover its mandate while threatening to ensure APC in the state knows no sleep.

His words: “I want to use this opportunity to once again thank all our teaming supporters for the courageous support for the Party despite the provocation inflicted on us by the people that were mistakenly given the mandate of the party in the past and the unfortunate turn of events.

“The judgment of yesterday by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja is yet another successful exploration of the depth of legal jurisprudence in uncharted territory such as we have at hand.

“Let me assure you that this judgment is only a step in the overall picture envisaged by our lawyers when they took steps to explore this legal option which has the potential to take both the Judiciary and indeed our entire democracy to another level entirely.

“We will continue to support our lawyers as they lead us in this battle for the soul of our democracy and good governance of our people.

“It will remain a civilized struggle and an intellectual exploration of the limits and vastness of our jurisprudence in this untested territory.

“We will be studying the judgment in its entirety with the certainty of appealing to the next Court of Law until Justice is manifestly done.

He further stated that stakeholders should be consoled in the fact that as an opposition Party they have refused to let the APC sleep.

“We have refused to let them sleep well with our stolen mandate and will continue to keep them sleepless for the remainder of the tenure which they flaunt at us who made it happen.”