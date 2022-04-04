.

The Maritime and Offshore Award (The OMIS) has unveiled an international panel of judges for its inaugural edition.

Chief Executive Officer of the Award, Femi Da-silva disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

He said that the four-member panel comprising maritime experts from Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt and Greece was to increase the credibility of the award and ensure only the most qualified nominees win.

The judges are Dr. Ify Akerele, a Nigerian and pioneer Director-General of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS) and Colonel Barthélemy Blédé, an Ivorian maritime expert currently serving as Liaison Officer with the Regional Centre for Maritime Safety and Security in West Africa (CRESMAO).

Others are Mohamed Tayel, an Egyptian subsea Integrity Engineer with over 20 years of experience; and Christos Michalopoulos, a Greek Naval Architect and ISPS Lead Auditor.

The statement said, “the award was conceived to recognise and celebrate excellence in the maritime and offshore sector,”

He urged stakeholders to nominate deserving maritime practitioners and organisations in the 15 categories open for nomination on the award website.

Da-Silver equally announced a two-week extension to the nomination deadline for the award.

He said that the organising committee deemed this necessary to give ample time for more nominees to join the already swelling nomination pool. “Over 300 nominations have been received so far since the nomination process commenced in the first week of March on our website.

“However, we have been getting calls and messages from many stakeholders requesting an extension.

“Many of those that reached us said they learnt about the award late and would like more time to be able to nominate.

“The organising committee deliberated on the requests and thought it wise to extend nomination by two weeks which means nomination now ends on March 15,”

The Award Gala is slated for July 16 at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The OMIS is an annual event envisioned to recognise and celebrate successful people in the maritime sector which comprises shipping, port, offshore and ancillary enterprises.

