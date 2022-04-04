Avila unveils Toyin Abraham as Brand Ambassador

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria’s frontline manufacturer of natural skincare products, Avila Naturalle Ltd, has unveiled a multi-talented actress and film-maker, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi as its brand Ambassador as one of the strategies to further engage its teeming customers.

The unveiling, which was held recently in Lagos in tandem with the company’s ongoing campaign tagged ‘Share A Soap With Someone’ was also a part of the company’s strategic customer engagement and brand affinity initiatives aimed at fostering the brand pull and connection with the Nigerian audience.

According to the Director of Brands & Marketing of the Avila Naturalle Ltd, Mr Sylvester Iriogbe, the company is committed to continuously inspire happiness amongst its customers.

He said the company was taking it even further by partnering with a multiple-award-winning actress and filmmaker who through her natural ingenuity and brilliance makes people happy through creative works is unparalleled.

“We have followed Toyin Abraham’s creative works; we appreciate her contributions to Nigerian society through the entertainment industry.

“Her inspirational attributes serve as a source of motivation to the younger generation, helping them to understand and appreciate the importance of hard work, self-belief and resilience in achieving their dreams.

“We appreciate Toyin’s natural talent and uniqueness; these are attributes she shares in common with our products as well as corporate brands values. She possesses a distinctive talent and robust experience as a prominent creative artist and other noble qualities that we believe connect to our brand”, he added.

Responding, Toyin expressed appreciation and excitement about the partnership with the company, saying that Avila is a brand that she is happy to work with because of its natural products.

“Avila is a big brand; they are the number one (natural skincare manufacturer) in Africa. I realised that this is the kind of brand I want to be associated with and I like the fact that their products are natural and very affordable. That is the true Nigerian spirit”, she said.

Avila Naturalle Ltd, a member of the Avila Group, with over 300 body care products that are purely natural, without any harmful chemical substance.

Vanguard News