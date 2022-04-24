As the Nigeria entertainment industry continues to thrive, one of the most visible event companies in the South-South, All Adams Events, says there is still ground to be covered.

Chief Executive of All Adams Events, Augustin Okpara, stated this at the closing ceremony of the just concluded show, I Go Dye Standing; More Than a Legend”, held on Easter Sunday in Benin City Edo State.

Okpara, who produced and packaged the show for popular comedian, I Go Dye, said he strives to get better as events come.

He said his company cut its teeth with producing the annual show for comedian and actor, I Go Save tagged “I Go Save Unusual” since 2019.

The All Adams CEO said since his debut show, his team has continued to strive especially as the clientele has increased tremendously.

Noting that putting up a show can be a cumbersome venture, the client and the right team makes the job done at least by half. He said he is impressed with the success of the company in just four years.

According to him, his company among other events which has paraded some of the biggest musical and comedy icons in Nigeria including 2Face, D’Banj, Tiwa Savage, I Go Dye, I Go Save, Okey Bakassi, Maleke, among others.

He added that the company has also done events like “I Go Dye Standing” “I Go Save Unusual”, “Wahala Concert with DJ Dabeila”, among others.

Speaking on the new project he is working on, Okpara revealed that his team is working on another event on April 27 tagged “ Open De Ware House of Hype” featuring Orezi, DJ Consequence, Ushbebe and DJ Dabeila.