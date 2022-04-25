French president, Emmanuel Macron

African Union (AU) on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as French President.

AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat tweeted: “I extend my warm congratulations to President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election.

“I’m happy to continue our commitment with him to build renewed and mutually beneficial relations between Africa and France and more broadly with Europe,’’ Mahamat said.

French incumbent President Macron won the 2022 presidential runoff with 58.54 per cent of the votes while his rival, Marine Le Pen, gained 41.46 per cent of the votes, according to the preliminary results released Sunday night by the French Interior Ministry.

In 2017, Macron and Le Pen also competed for the presidency in a runoff, during which Macron was elected with 66.1 per cent of the votes.

