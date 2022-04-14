By Patrick Kalu



As the political permutations regarding who occupies the Governorship seat of Abia state in 2023 gains momentum , one very serious minded aspirant, Engr. Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor , strongly believes that despite his determination, commitment, qualifications and preparedness for the position, the will of God prevails in his life and therefore knows that his aspirations will not be different.

The frontline contender gave this out over the weekend in a chat with some members of the press at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja enroute Abia State for continuation of his consultation with and sensitization of party leaders, stakeholders and faithfuls on the need to consider capacity, track-record and passion to serve the state as veritable parameters for nominating the flag bearer of PDP in the coming general elections.



Coming across as one who had taken a long time to prepare for the job, Engr. Enyinnaya Nwafor elucidated on the major challenges of Abia State which he identified to include: the need for functional and improved infrastructures, measurable human capital development, integrated commerce and industrial clusters, realistic provision of social amenities and welfare services and sustainable waste management practices.

To him, the identification of these challenges is the outcome of a detailed needs assessment program he commissioned and therefore proudly asserts that he is ready and armed with the blueprint of smart solutions to the foregoing problems anchored around his vision to develop and implement a turn-around development framework that positively impacts the well-being of Abians by elevating governance to the pedestal of serious business in a social contract where dedicated service takes precedence over politics.



On the rumour about preferred candidates or zones for the position of Governor of Abia State in the forthcoming general elections, Engr. Enyinnaya Nwafor re-assured the press that by his profession as an Engineer, his vocation as an investor and entrepreneur, his passion to help people with his God-given fortunes and his demonstrated interest in elevating the indices of measuring the standard of living of Abians, he does not dwell on innuendoes and unnecessary distractions. He reaffirmed that by the coming week, he would have completed his tour of the 17 LGAs of the state before coming out with the next leg of his engagement with Abians in whose hands the choice of their Governor resides, albeit by the will of God.



The suave and urbane aspirant extensively harped on the need for Abians to diligently interrogate all the aspirants to show empirical and practical ways of solving the problems of Abia State beyond promises of high falutin and bogus projects which do not tie- in to a clear vision statement.

For him, the era of building castles in the air in the psyche of the average Abia citizenry or feeling of grandiose entitlement by a few persons is over as the people are wiser now to vote the person whose presence, impact, investments, and vision resonate with their dream of a better Abia State.