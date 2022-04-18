By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, has accused the Federal Government of willfully supervising the death of public universities in Nigeria by failing to resolve its lingering dispute with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The MBMJP in a statement issued Monday in Makurdi by the Convener, Comrade Joe Bukka lamented that the crop of leaders in Nigeria were failing to get their priorities right “and by so doing dragging the country farther into abyss.

“How can anybody imagine that a government that allowed the public universities to be shut for over one year due to its differences with ASUU, is now presiding over another round of ASUU strike and they seem not to be bothered about it.

“They know fully well that their action is gradually killing the public university system after they had successfully killed the public primary and post-primary schools in the country.

“These same people who are presiding over the death of the Nigerian university system are going about canvassing the support of Nigerians to have them continue to perpetuate their misrule in 2023, but Nigerians now know better.

“What we see happening today under this All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government is the height of insensitivity to the plight of the people. Aside plunging this country into the worse economic crisis in history, this administration has taken it upon itself to kill our public universities where the children of the ordinary man acquire tertiary education.

“It is the greatest disservice to the teeming youths of this country to allow the ASUU strike to continue thereby frustrating the educational pursuit of children of the masses.

“They must realize that posterity will never forgive those who have brought us so much pains in this country due to their bad policies and are currently presiding over the death of our public universities. They must realize that the day of reckoning will certainly come.

“Well, if our votes will count in 2023, Nigerians now know that what happened in 2015 was a misadventure that cannot be repeated in our country again. We must take back our country from self-seeking leaders who care less about the suffering masses of this country.”

Recall that ASUU had in February embarked on a four-week warning strike over the failure of the Fedeal Government to respect the agreement it entered with the union few years back. At the end of the four weeks action the union was forced to rollover the strike by two months awaiting the government’s apprioprate response to their demands.