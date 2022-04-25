By Adeola Badru

An alumna of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) Ago Iwoye, Miss Elizabeth Odunsanya, said that she has concluded plans to train no fewer than five thousand (5,000) students in copywriting.

Odunsanya, who graduated from OOU a few years ago, said that she intended to give back to her peers during the ongoing strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU).

The copywriter, in statement made available to Vanguard on Monday in Ibadan, explained that the conference is being put together to include keynote speakers.

According to her, the essence of the conference is the transfer of knowledge and skills on copywritig to as many as 5,000 beneficiaries across Nigeria.

Odunsanya further added that the conference is co-sponsored by Steno Memorial Foundation, an NGO that is passionate about giving back to the society.

She said: “I was a beneficiary of the scholarship scheme put in place by SMF having won the yearly quiz competition amongst secondary schools in Ogun State where I represented my school and won a tuition free scholarship all through my university education amongst other prizes and I still enjoy mentoring particularly by the founder of SMF, Dr. Olufemi Sanni till date.”

“I have imbibed the passion for giving back from SMF hence my desire to pass on free knowledge with the aim of empowering Nigerian youths towards acquiring digital skills particularly copywritig to enable as many as 5000 people access to financial independence as students particularly now that lecturers in tertiary institutions are on strike and self employment post graduation.

“This Conference is fully funded by Steno Memorial Foundation as a way of engaging youths meaningfully to be productive and self reliant and as active participants in nation building in the digital age.”

“Thank you Steno Memorial Foundation for your laudable charitable efforts.”

“Interested participants are advised to click the link below and join 700 others to partake in this breakthrough training

https://zfrmz.com/ClvGo27ovhg4onPAoGSZ.”