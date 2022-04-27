By Efe Onodjae

THE LEADERSHIP of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, South[1]West Zone, has commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for keeping the Lagos State University, LASU, and other tertiary institutions owned by the state running in the face of incessant strikes by university workers.

The Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Stephen Tegbe, and the Zonal Public Relations Officer, Comrade Emmanuel Esiegbe, stated this in a press release made available to our correspodent. This is just as they appealed to Sanwo-Olu to help talk to President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to resolve the ongoing impasse between them.

ALSO READ:

“While we appreciate the efforts of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the running of state owned institutions that despite the ongoing strike by university workers, LASU and others are still in session. We also commend him for the support offered those schools. “

We appeal to him to help talk with the President and the leaders of ASUU to see reasons and end this logjam. Nigerian students have stayed too long at home and are idling away. As a body, we have embarked on protests, met with opinion leaders to end the faceoff but nothing has happened,” the body said.

The students also called on other state governors to pay serious attention to state owned schools like Sanwo-Olu is doing in Lagos, saying education should not be left to rot.