By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE Chairperson of the Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Socrates Ebo, said the union was more concerned with quality infrastructure in the universities and not their welfare as dearth of infrastructure is responsible for the abysmal performance of Nigerian universities in global universities ranking.

According to Ebo, ASUU as a trade union of patriotic Nigerians, whose primary mission is to salvage tertiary education in Nigeria, will never quit demanding for quality infrastructure in the universities.

Ebo, in a chat with newsmen in Yenagoa yesterday, said the federal government would rather want ASUU to talk only about salaries so that they wouldn’t have to do anything to salvage the massively decayed infrastructure in the public universities.

“Hallelujah! Government has realized that lecturers are underpaid. What has government done about it? Is review of remuneration not part of the Renegotiated 2009 Agreement?

Why hasn’t the government treated at least that one item if from its heart it has realized that lecturers are grossly underpaid?

“The truth is that ASUU is the last bastion of defence in the struggle to keep the public universities standard and affordable. So government knows that lecturers are paid next to nothing yet it has the conscience to withhold that very meagre salary that can’t purchase anything for two months now?

“From, its body language, the Federal Government would rather want ASUU to talk only about salaries so that they wouldn’t have to do anything to salvage the massively decayed infrastructure in the public universities.

“That is an open bribe FG has been offering ASUU for years to make it quit talking about quality infrastructure in the universities. ASUU is a trade union of patriotic Nigerians whose primary mission is to salvage tertiary education in Nigeria.

“While ASUU fights for members’ welfare, it is not fooled by the antics of the government which unconscionably cares next to nothing about the quality of education in Nigeria.

“There is no doubt as the Minister of Labour has said that Nigeria’s lecturers are grossly underpaid. We thank God that government has finally realized this bitter truth. ASUU shall never quit talking about the grossly decayed infrastructure in our public universities. This dearth of infrastructure is responsible for the abysmal performance of Nigerian universities in global universities ranking.

“We pray that God will open the eyes of the government to also realize how poorly equipped our public universities are. Perhaps, that would be the second miracle of the season since miraclouslly, government has openly accepted that lecturers are underpaid after many years of denials.

“UTAS is an excellent software. In integrity, vulnerability and stress tests, UTAS performed excellently. Bringing irrelevant issues such as whether a name should be written with a hyphen or not does not amount to failure. UTAS passed integrity test 100%.

NITDA engineer spent five days trying to hack into UTAS without success. Which integrity test is greater than this?

“The truth is that IPPIS is one of the pills forced down the throat of our heavily indebted government by Breton Wood institutions which have held our government to ransome because of indebtedness.”