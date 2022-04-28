Dayo Johnson Akure

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Barrister Adeniyi Adegbonmire has proffered a solution to the incessant industrial action in the nation’s universities.

Speaking in Akure while declaring his intention to contest for the senatorial seat of Ondo Central.

Adegbonmire suggested that the Federal government and the state governments should collaborate with all stakeholders in the education sector to fashion out a budgetary plan that would resolve the shortfall in the facilities and other infrastructure on the campuses to forestall incessant industrial action.

He lamented the face between the Federal government and ASUU which was at the detriment of the students.

According to him “the incessant industrial action by academic staffers of universities, is a problem that needs long term planned lasting solution.

” The underfunding of the education sector by government at all levels was responsible for the crisis rocking the higher institutions of learning in the country.

Speaking on his reason for vying for the senatorial seat, Adegbonmire, said that the people of the district needed proper and robust representation through the enactment of life-changing legislation.

“You can have a well-intentioned president or governor, but you can have a bad legislator turning out bad laws which the president has to repeal.

“The sustenance of democracy is the ability to pass laws that are beneficial to the people. That is the first hallmark of a great democracy.

“As a lawyer since 1988, I understand the importance of the rule of law, and the importance of law to development and society.

“This is not for me be referred to as distinguished, but to represent the aspirations of my people, first and foremost, the people of my senatorial district which I will represent God willing.

“It is also for the people of Ondo State because the betterment of the state is also the betterment of my senatorial district.

Adegbonmire added that ” My main purpose is to ensure that robust legislation is made for the betterment of my people and Nigeria, such that development is brought to the people.

Vanguard News Nigeria