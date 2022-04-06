Asuquo Ekpenyong engages River’s youths, advocates participation in voter registration

Pictures of Asuquo Ekpenyong interacting with the youths and elders.

THE Cross River State Commissioner for Finance, Asuquo Ekpenyong has called on youths in the state to participate massively in the forthcoming voters registration exercise to position them to function actively in the 2023 elections.

Ekpenyong, one of the leading gubernatorial aspirant in the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Tuesday, commenced a statewide tour of the 18 local government areas of the state to sensitise youths on the need to register and arm themselves with their permanent voters cards to vote for candidates of their choice and to be voted for in the 2023 elections

Speaking at Obanlikwu and Obudu Local Government areas, the first he visited, Ekpenyong said “On the 19th of February this year , five hundred youths from here came to Calabar to join thousands of other young men and women in the State Youths Summit.

“Far-reaching decisions on youth participation in democracy were made and it is incumbent on me to come here to say thank you for your efforts and commitment towards achieving good governance in our state and country.”

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will reopen the continuous voters registration excercise on the 11th of April and youths should make sure each of them registers or revalidates their voters cards in readiness for the 2023 elections

“I have come to motivate, support and mobilise you as the most active segment of our society to take the electoral process seriously by registering to vote and also offering yourselves to serve our people by aspiring for the position of your choice in the 2023 elections,” he said.

He called on the youths not to despair with the economic problems besieging the country, insisting that efforts are on to address all the issues affecting the country to return it economic prosperity.

“Let me draw your attention once again to the fact that His Excellency, Professor Ben Ayade, the governor is not resting in working out ways to harness your budding potentials to improve your lot.

“You should therefore avoid violence and acts likely to harm yourself or the society,” he advised.

Ekpenyong also visited Obudu and Obanlikwu Traditional Rulers Council where the Paramount Rulersvgave him their total blessings.

In Obudu, Uti JD Agba prayed for him and encouraged him to be strong and ready to use the little resources the state is endowed with to improve the lot of the people and develop the state when he becomes the governor.

“It is God who gives power and in our perculiar case as a people, we agreed while working for the creation of Cross River State that as small nationalities coming together, none shall dominate and lord it over the others.

“But all shall individually be given equal opportunity and we still stand by that position,” he added.

