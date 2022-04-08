By Emma Una, CALABAR

Asuquo Ekpenyong, the Cross River State Finance Commissioner on Wednesday urged youths and people of Bekwara and Yala Local Government Areas to participate actively in the forth coming voters registration exercise.

Speaking to youths, stake holders and traditional rulers in the two local government areas on Wednesday during a thank you visit to the youths of the areas , Ekpenyong said for effective participation in the 2023 election, the people need to register and take possession of their voters cards.

“My mission here is in three flanks: one is to say thank you to the ovet one thousand youths of this local area who joined thousands of their counterparts on the 19th of February in the Cross River State Youth Summit and two, to encourage everyone who is of voting age to register or revalidates his voters card during the next voters registration exercise commencing on the 11th of this month”

He called on the people to register with the All Progressives Congress to be card carrying members of the party because the APC is the only party that has good plans for the state and country. He urged them to continue to support the government of Senator Professor Ben Ayade as the governor has much love for them and would accomplish all he has set out to do and more for the state

“We will support, motivate and encourage all those who have not registered particularly in interior areas to go out and register and get their voters cards.

“His Excellency Senator Professor Ben Ayade is very appreciative of your support and calls on you to continue to do do as more is in the offing for you and the entire state”

Speaking on behalf of the people who turned out in their thousands to welcome Ekpenyong, His Highness Chief Linus Odey , Paramount Ruler of Bekwara assured that Sensitisation is going on in the villages to endure that every one would be registered in the area.

He said what the state needs is continuity and peaceful co-existence therefore someone who has the trademark of peace, love and humility is qualified to take over in 2023

“Your humility, respect for traditional institution, competence has singled you out. Your love for us has gravitated you to us and we know with your experience as Finance Commissioner our state will move forward”

At Yala, the Paramount Ruler, Ogamode Eje Onah also thanked Hon Ekpenyong for the visit and assured him.of maximum turn out of the people to register to vote in 2023.