By – Joy Mazoje

Nigerian-born Afrobeat/ Rap Artist based in Tokyo, Japan, Nwabueze Chukwuka Ndubusi also known as Bishop XL is the flag bearer of KLEJI INC and has been a voice in the heart of Asia.

Bishop who is representing the modern-day African culture and promoting the image of Nigeria by touring the Asian continent is said to be the number one Afro Beat artist in Tokyo.

The singer, has been an instrument in well-known clubs all over Tokyo as he performs the Nigerian Afrobeat music with great enthusiasm.

The overrated talented singer, songwriter and rapper have lots of singles and 2 Eps to his credit and he is presently working on his full album.

“My Bestie Bestie” which is his latest single, has been making waves in various clubs in Tokyo and the internet, also got him a couple of fans in Nigeria.

His hit Single, “Enter D’Excel”, won the best song of the week on The Beats 99.9 Fm, Lagos In 2018.

Bishop XL has worked with popular producers, such as SeleBobo, and Fiokee, to mention but a few.

Aside Bishop being a talented musician, he is also a multi-linguist, and can speak about 5 languages including Japanese and French.

Finally, his originality, diversity, and consistency prove that he has come to stay.