Ascensive Assets is not your everyday private investment firm. Spearheaded by pro poker players turned crypto investors Oliver Blakey and Ben Middleton, along with early crypto entrepreneur Andrew Lee, this trio focuses solely on the industry of digital assets.

Co-leading a $3 million seed funding round with Arrington Capital, Ascensive will be a significant figure in building Polkaswitch, a decentralized cross-chain asset exchange. This project has been pivotal in debunking common and outdated misconceptions about investing in digital assets. These are:

• Inability to access quality deals

• A lack of transparent information

• Hidden fees

• Secretive or fraudulent activity

• Inaccurate information

The financing for Polkaswitch debunks these misconceptions in one formidable move. The financial landscape is changing at breakneck speed as cryptocurrency and blockchain-based systems become more commonplace. Polkaswitch meets the goal of decentralized finance as its founder and CEO, Viveik Vivekananthan, recognized an opportunity to combine decentralized assets across multiple blockchains. Additional funding from industry leaders demonstrates this was not just a quality deal but one that could provide significant benefits for users.

Regarding concerns about transparency, hidden fees, and fraud, one of the bedrocks of cryptocurrency and digital assets is transparency. If one asks whether or not the Polkaswitch project is legitimate, it was started by previous employees of tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Oracle, and LinkedIn. Part of its approach is to offer global access, optimal routing, and allow users to clearly identify trades across multiple blockchains.

One cannot deny that inaccurate information is everywhere, but approaching legitimate industry leaders can offset this. For those who want the facts on projects such as Polkaswitch, all they have to do is direct their questions to these authority figures. If you get a consistent answer from multiple sources, this is generally a good indicator of receiving accurate feedback.

Digital assets are claiming their stake among investments, but they are still being eyed closely as they are a newer financial entity. As they emerge from the exception to the norm, misconceptions will likely evolve into the guidance other monetary transactions have enjoyed for decades.