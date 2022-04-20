The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Seth Hotel Asaba Mr. Seth Kome has embarked on Okwe road construction in Asaba in Delta State.

Kome, said the area Okwe in Asaba has suffered for a long as a result of the deplorable state of the road and he has decided to personally construct the road so it will be accessible to people without government support.

“I am currently constructing this road at Okwe in Asaba Delta State.

‘This is a personal project I decided to embark on since the government failed to construct the road.”

“This road project will benefit the community and me too because my hotel Seth Hotel Asaba is also located here.

‘Over the years, we have experienced difficulties in passing through this road and it has affected our businesses.

‘This 200 by 9m road at Okwe community Asaba is part of my social responsibility toward my community.

‘I decided to embark on this road project so as to make the road accessible.

‘This road project will boost our businesses. As a well meaningful Deltan, I don’t need to wait for the government before contributing my quota to the development of Delta State.

Together we can make our state a better place .” he said

The people of the community as early as 6:30 am were seen jubilating and commending Mr. Seth Kome for embarking on the road project.

One of the Community youth Mr. Fred Nnamdi noted that Seth Kome has been of great support to the community.

“Today we are excited to see that the road that has been of a great challenge to us will now be accessible as a result of one man goodwill.

“ Kome is a youth and has impacted a lot of our people. This road project he is doing now will definitely ease our movement.

“We appreciate him and we pray God will continue to bless him, “ he said.