By Dahiru Maishanu

As Nigerians prepare for the 2023 general elections, politicians from all works of life are throwing their hat in the presidential race, battling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

One imperative point remains that Nigerians must choose with caution, someone who will continue to set the country on the course of economic development and robust socio political thrust on the foundation already laid down by the Buhari administration which has done a lot in dismantling the old ways of doing things and entrenching accountability.

This writer has forensically been beaming his penlight on the array of political gladiators from the ruling Party, the APC who have already declared their intentions to offer themselves as candidates for the most coveted political trophy in the country.

Prior to this, some of them have been both overtly and covertly manifesting signs of their readiness to go the whole hog. Some of them have even rolled out their manifestoes through policy documents for Nigerians to decipher. The heat is on!

Issues like track records, experiences, zoning and age brackets have been roundly discussed by Nigerians as some of the salient and selling points of the various candidates for consideration.

Having x-rayed on a pro-rata basis, the front runners and for obvious reasons bordering on track records, experiences, achievements, and age, one is left with no option than to zero on the emergence of Chief Chibueke Rotimi Amaechi and his antecedents as he declared last Saturday. This is conscious and not undermining what other blocks may see as the strength of others.

Critically assessing the Honourable Minister of Transportation, who at 56 fits the age divide of those who are considered as not too old to hold the Ace and certainly not too young to be on the Pilot seat; at least in our own peculiar political clime becomes imperative.

Natural leadership traits of Amaechi started manifesting at his early stages of life where as a young undergraduate, he became the President of the National Union of Rivers State Students Association (NURSS).

Chief Chibueke Rotimi Amaechi however debuted into the real political arena when he was elected member of the Rivers State House of assembly in 1999 at the advent of this political experience, after the exit of the military.

He started on an auto-pilot mode when he emerged as the Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly, a position he held for two consecutive terms with achievements beyond ordinary comprehension.

He created a parliamentary culture that was masses-oriented and also ensured a symbiotic synergy relationship with the Executive.

He added an extra-ordinary addendum here as he served simultaneously as the Chairman, Nigerian Conference of Speakers of States Assemblies, a feat only eggheads are cut to activate .

Having tasted and mastered the parliamentary culture, CRA moved to become the next Executive Governor of Rivers State in 2007, again repeating same in 2011 to 2015 in a two term cruise that developed the state into a model of development in both socio-economic as well political spheres well ahead of it’s peers.

He again added another addendum of chairing the Nigeria’s Governors Forum for four years; the head becoming more eggier, one may say.

For want of space, his achievements as governor can not be adequately accommodated by this small piece.

However, his strides in the provision of basic infrastructure is second to none and his education reforms in Rivers have remained reference points for other states to emulate.

It’s on record that he built more than 500 world standard primary schools across the state equipped with modern facilities and matched equally by qualified teaching teams. Amaechi also built over 110 health centres located in nearly all the wards in the State and till date, those health centers still provide basic medical health care to the people of Rivers State. These feats and many more will be subjects of other write ups and writers as the discourse continues.

At the inception of the Buhari administration, the young Amaechi was appointed the Honourable Minister of Transportation, a portfolio he has held for seven years now and has preformed extremely well also.

He spearheaded the Buhari railway revolution, unarguably the most feasible dividend of democracy for the masses of the people in this dispensation. The Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna services are indelible foot prints of the revolution.

The Kano-Maradi, Kaduna-Kano, Itakpe-Warri rail lines actualization are at various at levels of preparation. Also, the actualization of the Lagos- Calabar rail project, which connects Calabar, through Akwa Ibom and passes through Yenagoa to Warri and Benin city lines are also becoming reality by the day.

The maritime industry has received a robust attention from the government via the Honourable Minister as you can see the establishment of dry sea ports all over the hinterlands and the spectacular reforms initiated at the various sea ports in the country wrecking in huge revenues and ensuring ease of doing business for Nigerians while clinching to world best practices in our Ports.

Away from professional achievements, Amaechi’s most considered biggest asset is uncontestably, his detribalized nature. In a country where nepotism and ethnic considerations come to the fore, it is fantastically an impossibility to find a national political figure like Amaechi with such a detribalized behavioral posture. He simply cares less about where you are from. This is seen in the composition of his staff and appointees; he sacrifices ethnicity on the alter of merit.

The Honourable Minister of Transportation having been in the State Parliament as a Speaker, a State Governor and currently part of the Federal Executive Council as a Minister has afforded him the requisite experience for what it takes to deliver and get the job done from all angles of leadership.

He is conversant with what the country needs and being an appointee of President Buhari, he is in tune with the vision of the incumbent and would therefore be effective in continuing with all the laudable policies and projects that are in place with the capacity to advance them to the next logical phase.

To observers therefore, the emergence of Amaechi as a phenomenon in the transportation sector can only be better appreciated if he is catapulted to a higher position if only for the nation to benefit more from the person with such a Midas touch.

Nigerians appreciate good things irrespective of where they come from and from who they originate. This is hoping the Honourable Minister all the best as he steps into another historic journey that will bring even more dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

*Maishanu, a former Commissioner for Information in Sokoto State, writes from Abuja