Arsenal beat Manchester United in a pulsating match at Emirates Stadium to leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place.

The Gunners went ahead on three minutes when Bukayo Saka’s shot was saved by David De Gea and the ball fell for Nuno Tavares, who fired in his first goal for the club.

Arsenal doubled their lead on 32 minutes when Saka was adjudged to have been fouled by Alex Telles, following a VAR review, before converting his second penalty of the week.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 100th Premier League goal reduced the deficit two minutes later.

United were awarded a penalty on 55 minutes following a handball by Tavares, but Bruno Fernandes struck the outside of the post.

Diogo Dalot hit the woodwork for a second time before Granit Xhaka added a third for Arsenal with a superb shot from 25 yards.

Back-to-back wins move Arsenal up to fourth on 60 points, three ahead of Spurs who play Brentford this evening. Man Utd drop to sixth on 54 points.

