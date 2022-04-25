Ogu Chidera Excel popularly called “ARRED” born April 17th is a graduate of Btech, Environmental Technology from Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

He started writing and doing music professionally after graduating from the University. He has released 2 Albums , 2 EPs and 3 singles so far.

His Latest EP titled ALIEN (The Birth) is an excellent mix of volatile emotions written and recorded to introduce a fresh space sound to the afrobeat genre of music.

The seven-track EP which was recently dropped and already gaining massive attention and airwaves boasts of great songs like Funky Love, Love Spell, Music Saved My Life, Maria featuring Philkeyz, Winner, Nakupenda and Rooftop.

Narrating the story behind this extended play album : It started with “FUNKY LOVE” – Telling a story about a London / Caribbean hybrid who is daring and enticing enough to make him want nothing else than love with funky vibes.

The second single on the EP “LOVE SPELL” – goes further to express how deep he is falling in love , losing his grip like someone under the influence of a charming spell.

Moreover , “Music Saved My Life (MSML)” was recorded on a cold and painful evening , he got a call that almost Made him cry , he almost took his own life because he felt all hope was lost , he tried to get poisoning substances to end it all: but couldn’t because it was already late : he then started writing and then being a music producer , it made it easy for him to make a quick beat to the song : Then he had an encounter with the good spirit of music which made him forget his pains and this gave him hope which saved his life.

The fourth single on the extended play album titled “MARIA” was inspired after his encounter with a Latino/French/ Afro sound in 2021, he sampled the vibes and Philkeyz featured on it , then put the icing on the already awesome cake.

Furthermore, “Winner” is the second bathroom written song after Love Spell , it was inspired by Masterkraft ; this is a loving dance song , which describes him as a winner who doesn’t gives up easily and never letting the girl of her dreams let go, which ushered him in to “NAKUPENDA”: This is a one-take song recorded after a heated conversation from his groupies discussing about him being a bad guy : and in response to that he replied with the song named Nakupenda , which means “Hey! All I got is real Love” in Swahili.

Finally the masterpiece “Rooftop” is a song about an invitation to have the wildest night under the moonlight on the rooftop.

This body of work is a great effort from him as he disclosed that he is currently on a nationwide tour promoting the EP, as it is penetrating the music industry already ; and he is here to make a bold statement to prove his relevance in the competitive market.