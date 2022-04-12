Dr Chiasa Amadi is a lifestyle medicine expert, in this interview with Gabriel Olawale, she spoke about her passion towards changing the world.

Why did you decide to pursue a career in Lifestyle medicine? Was it a case of passion?

Hmmm. My journey to lifestyle medicine started with my own health journey. I had a raised blood pressure first at 16 years old and I was weighing over 80kg. This impacted significantly on my health. I went on various fad diets, but my health was not improving. Instead, I would lose weight briefly only to gain it back. Then I decided to do proper research and change my life. That was twelve years ago. I then got certifications in nutrition, fitness, and weight loss.

The moment I mastered this new lifestyle, I started teaching people around me, and that commenced my coaching programs in 2011.

During my research, I stumbled on Lifestyle Medicine and seeing that it was an evidence-based subspecialty in medicine, I jumped on it.

Lifestyle Medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic

intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat and often reverse chronic diseases.

What inspired you to start Ariella Health and Fitness

Ariella Health and Fitness was born out of a passion to help my community live healthier lives.

In Nigeria, how well has lifestyle medicine been adopted?

Lifestyle Medicine is gradually gaining grounds in Nigeria. We have the society of lifestyle medicine of Nigeria, which is the premier lifestyle medicine body in Africa. We are focused on propagating the message of Lifestyle medicine and its ability to improve health outcomes as a whole.

What problems do you experience as a Lifestyle Medicine physician in Nigeria?

Hmmm…. Problems… Well, convincing people to change their lifestyle to a healthier one. That is hard. Also, the lack of policies to promote health prevention and lifestyle management. People are also not ready to accept it.

As someone running a business, what key lessons have you learnt and would like to share with young entrepreneurs?

Passion is not enough. It is important to stay consistent. Creating and running a business in Nigeria is not for the fait hearted, however, when you understand your vision, and you why is convincing, you will succeed. I will also say, do not allow what you see on social media to ‘tension’ you. Stay consistent in your handiwork and growth will follow.

Many people say living healthy is expensive, do you agree?

I don’t agree. Right now, everything is expensive. So why not save yourself a trip to the hospital by going for the healthier version.

Eating foods and fruits in season are overall cheaper. On the healthy lifestyle journey, it is important to sync one’s taste buds to account balance.

Lagos and many cities in Nigeria are stressful to live in. How can Nigerians mantain a healthy lifestyle despite that challenge?

‘God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference’. This is one quote that sums up my attitude to Lagos. You cannot change the stress in Lagos, but you can change how you react to these stressors. And that should be the focus. What can you control?

Can you control what goes into your mouth? Focus on it. Can you control your physical activity? Focus on it.

Where do you see Lifestyle Medicine in Nigeria in the next five years?

Hopefully in the next five years, we will have more board-certified lifestyle medicine practitioners in Africa and specifically Nigeria to keep propagating the correct message of healthy living and using lifestyle means to prevent, treat and in some cases reverse all too prevalent non communicable disease

What should we expect from Ariella Health and Fitness in coming months?

We have a first of its kind health and wellness retreat coming up April 30th. Please connect with us on social media for more on the retreat and other activities