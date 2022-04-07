Arewa Youths

Arewa Youth Alliance has congratulated the newly elected national officers of the All Progressive Congress (APC), urging them to always put the party first above other interest.



In a statement issued on Wednesday by it’s Coordinator Hon. Bello Lawan Bello, the group also tasked members of the party to make sacrifices, noting that the only way to achieve the party’s goals and aspirations was to unite as members of one political family.



The statement reads: “I congratulate the newly elected members of the National Working Committee of our great party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu and wish them a successful tenure as they seek to reposition the party towards electoral victory in 2023.



“I reiterate that the only way to prove that this is victory for the APC and all our members is for the new leaders to be magnanimous and aim to carry everybody along, for we cannot achieve our mission and aspirations, unless we unite as a family.



“To the rest of us, let us make sacrifices, put our differences behind us and accept this as a new dawn that will take our party to greater heights.



The Group commended President Muhammadu Buhari for guiding the party to a consensus building arrangement with support of other critical party organs in the emergence of the 79-member National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).



While urging the President Muhammadu Buhari GCON,as a matter of utmost importance to declare a state of emergency on the continues insecurity in the entire Northern region and do all it takes to bring an end to this incessant killings on innocent citizens. On behalf of “AYA 2023” I hereby sympathize with all those who lost thier loved ones in a tragic train incident, wished for a speedy and quick recovery for those hospitalized at same time prayed for the immediate release of those abducted.



Lastly urged Nigerians Muslim ummah to use this holy month of Ramadan to pray for peace and normalcy to return to our region and Nigeria at large