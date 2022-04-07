.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Youth Assembly ( AYA) has called on the Federal Government not to award the contract for pipeline surveillance to Tompolo.

The Youth group said at a press conference in Kaduna on Thursday, that to be forewarned is to be forearmed as a leopard cannot change its spots.

Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem,

Deputy Speaker of the Arewa Youth Assembly, said at the briefing, that the information at their disposal was that the NNPC and the Federal Government were, allegedly, planning to assign the job of pipelines surveillance to Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly called Government Tompolo.

“This is not only surprising but unbelievable. As the youth of this region who have been keen observers of Governance as it affects the citizens and the nation in general, we will not fold our hands and watch the Government make such a grave mistake of awarding a sensible contract of this nature to Tompolo.”

We therefore as a matter of national urgency, advice, beg, call and plead with the NNPC LTD to save our national asset by not awarding it to Tompolo.”

The youth group said they would like Nigerian youth and future generations to learn that hard work pays and to shun cultism, militancy and cybercrime.

“Advice is cheap, it doesn’t cost anything to give advice,” they said.

Vanguard News Nigeria