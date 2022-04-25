UNESCO Laureate, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu has commended the effort of National Leader of Ahmadiyya ‘Alatoye’, others on the constituted new Board of Trustees for Minaret International University (MIU).

This was contained in a speech made available by UNESCO Laureate, Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu, to his Senior Media Assistant in person of Emmanuel Daudu in FCT Abuja, Nigeria as a foundation member of the University’s Board of Trustees.

UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu has commended the great efforts of National Leader ( Amir) of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’’at of Nigeria Alh Barr ALATOYE and others Board of Trustees of Minaret International University Foundation which is properly registered with Federal Government of Nigeria as a legitimate entity under Corporate Affairs Commission as stated below:

Prof Mashud Aderenle Fashola ,Dr Habeeb Yaqueen Abdullah , Barr Alatoye Folorunsho Azeez , Dr Busari Lateef Demola , Alh Lakunle Bello Musa Oyetayo, Prof Boluwaji Olaleye Muriana, Prof Abdullahi Abdul Rahman , Prof Bashiru Aremu , Prof Muhammad Danlami Salihu , Prof Ismail Salami Olasunkanmi, Dr Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu, Mulikat Olanwale Abdul Salam.

Furthermore, UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu hail activities of Barr Alatoye Folorunsho Azeez, The National Leader ( Amir) of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’’at of Nigeria and others Board of Trustees of Minaret International University Foundation to constituted new Board of Trustees for Minaret International University (MIU) Ikirun Osun State, Nigeria as stated below:

Alh Barr Alatoye Folorunso Abdul Azeez,(Amir Sahib .AMJN), Maulvi Adnan Tahir (Missionary in Charge) , Dr. Busari Lateef, Alh Iromini Abbas(General Secretary), Prof Mashud Adenrele Fashola ,( Former Amir Sahib .AMJN) Dr. Yaqeen Habeeb, Dr Enahoro Ghani, Dr (Mrs.) A Salam.

UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu has applauded, The Founder of Minaret International University, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community worldwide and Osun State Governor H. E Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola for making the higher institution a citadel of learning and Islamic Culture as part of his Major contributions to the growth and development of education in the state.

In addition UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu advises the members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat worldwide especially in Nigeria where the Ahmadiyya is well known as pioneer of Western education by cited some fact of the past event of the society as stated below

“It is a fact of history that the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat of Nigeria pioneered Muslim missionary education in Nigeria since 1922 with the opening of first Muslim primary school, Talimul Islam primary school Elegbata in Lagos Island, inaugurated by Late Me Henry Carr, the then Colonial Education officer for the Lagos Colony after the society was founded since 1916 and follow by other schools throughout the country apart from different hospitals, mosques with missionary houses nationwide for mission and vision to make the world to be better place to live for everybody as part of the mission of the society world wide.

Apart from that Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat of Nigeria has established “Two schools for the memorization of the Holy Quran for boys and girls with 9 to -13 years as well as Science College which will metamorphose into a technical college any moment from now were established in Ilaro, Ogun State, Nigeria”.

“The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat of Nigeria was quite methodical in approach to educational pursuits for better understanding of the religion of Islam, the humanities, science and deep knowledge of the Holy Quran. Aside from this Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat of Nigeria have used the educational institutions to produce manpower resources and generate employments for Nigerians”.

“Most importantly, H. E UNESCO Laureate, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu also very grateful to His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Monsroor Ahmad, The World-Wide Head of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at for His kind approval of the University to be sited at Ikirun in Osun State, Nigeria

He also pray to Almighty Allah to accept this project as an act of worship for every one of us (amen)