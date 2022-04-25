UNESCO Laureate and Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. (CUICI) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu has hailed the commitment one of his Representative of Crown University in India at South Asia, in person of Dr Rajat Sharma who double as Pro Vice Chancellor of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc also who is World Grand Chairman, Unity of Nations Action for Climate Change Council popular knowns as UNaccc towards the fulfillment of the Crown University Intl Chartered Inc.’s vision and mission.

He made the commendation in a press statement made available to newsmen by the VC’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mr. Emmanuel Duadu .

Dr Rajat Sharma presented Crown University’s honorary doctorate certificates of the higher institution to the following Students:

Ravi Singh , Purrshotam Desmukkh, Mrs Pranita Pagare , Mr Sunil Gotiram Patil , Hasmukh Patel,

Sadguru Yogistraj Dr Maneshda , Mrs Monisha Rawat , Mrs Arti Vyas

Ravindra Kumar Singh Mr Nazrul Islam and others numerous to mention as graduated students of the University in different discipline field of studies which was carried out by Dr Rajat Sharma, The Official Representative of Vice-Chancellor of Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc. in India and Pro Vice Chancellor of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc.

H. E UNESCO Laureate, World Acclaimed Distinguished Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu then in the press release hails Dr Rajat Sharma’s commitment to the University’s vision and vision Statement towards the fulfillment of global quality higher Education and CUICI while urging the students to be good Ambassador of the institution anywhere in the World for sustainable growth and development of the society and the world at large

Dr Rajat Sharma The Pro Vice Chancellor and Representative of VC of Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. in India’s urging the recipients of global recognized honorary Doctorates Degree certificates to be good Ambassador of the institution anywhere in the World for sustainable growth and development of the society and the world at large.

Crown University Intl Chartered Inc Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr Rajat Sharma presented the awards and certificates to the above Very Important People (VIP) on Sunday 10 of April, 2022 at India in South Asia

Professor Bashiru Aremu then in the press release hails him for his wonderful job and inform him to keep it up as a very good Ambassador of Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc. which is a global recognized university

About Global Joint accreditation and recognition of Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc.:

The Crown University International Chartered in Inc. USA is a global recognized private research university which offers professional vocational training and higher education

It serves as an autonomous global recognized university, offering education and practical skill in the courses taught at its official partner’s constituents campuses at government regulated universities worldwide and online operation.

Crown University International Chartered Incorporated Inc. Entity is duly incorporated under the International Laws of 1704,1776 and 1787 in United States of America with chartered file number: 7594662 as a worldwide recognized teaching and research university with International Trade Mark registered of logo with an international trademark order of receipt number: 668383, Customer number:270163 in United States of America.