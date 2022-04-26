The founder and President of African Renaissance and Diaspora Network, (ARDN), Dr Djibril Diallo has been invited to the state house by the First Vice President of Costa Rica to harness the integration, development and protection of human rights of people of African descent.

The invitation letter sent through the office of the vice president and seen by Vanguard newspaper, partly read:

“The Alvarado Quesada Administration established as one of its priority axes of domestic and foreign policy, the promotion, protection and defense of the human rights of people of African descent.

“Aware of this commitment, the Government of the Republic, through the First Vice Presidency, has promoted multiple actions aimed at disseminating, preserving and promoting the culture and rights of this population.

“Given your long history of defending the human rights of Africans and people of African descent, as well as within the framework of the establishment of the United Nations Permanent Forum for People of African Descent, I would like to extend a cordial invitation to you to hold a working meeting on next Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Presidential House facilities in San José, Costa Rica”.

The presidency also requested for his engagement in the launch ceremony of the Central American campaign “Reconoce lo Afro”, which is led by Costa Rica and aims to make visible the contributions of the African diaspora throughout the world.

Reacting to the invitation, Dr Diallo Djibril said:” First, I would like to thank the First Vice President and everyone involved in organising this event. It’s a great honour to join the First Vice President other personalities in reviewing the promotion and inclusion of African and Afro-descendant people in Costa Rica and the world.

“As parts of our goals and set up at ARDN, we are commited to popularizing the

Sustainable Development

Goals of the United Nations as they relate to Africa and the African Diaspora, with emphasis on bringing about Zero tolerance towards gender-based violence and harmful practices.”

“I also look forward to connecting in San Jose with leaders from the Diaspora, University Presidents, Mayors, the youth, civil society organisations and the United Nations system with a view to launching in central America the campaign by ARDN to give a red card to All forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls, in partnership with the Government of Costa Rica, UNWOMEN, UNFPA, UNDP/Africa and UNHABITAT.