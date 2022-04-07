The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered that status quo be maintained in the Akwa Ibom State All Progressives Congress (APC) executives, elected on October 16 and inaugurated by the APC National Caretaker Committee, until the determination of the motions for jurisdiction and stay of execution, which comes up on May 17.

Augustine Ekanem emerged as the Akwa Ibom State APC Chairman alongside other state executives, following nationwide state congresses conducted by the APC.

APC in Akwa Ibom has been embroiled in a lingering battle between the former National Secretary of APC Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.