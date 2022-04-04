By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has commissioned a new digital administrative building as part of its $438 million investment in port development in Nigeria.

The commissioning of the new smart building, which took place at the terminal in Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Apapa on Tuesday, is in line with APM Terminals’ commitment of introducing new innovations to help both shipping lines and landside customers achieve improved supply chain efficiency and flexibility in a cost-effective manner.

Speaking at the event, the Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) of APM Terminals, Keith Svendsen, who was in Nigeria for the commissioning, said the new building will set new standard for port operation in Nigeria.

He said, “What is more important is to make sure that we are ready for the future. A port is one of the infrastructures that take years to plan and build. This is why we are working to make it better and get ready for the future,” Svendsen said.

The APM Terminals COO said the technology embedded in the new building will improve container handling operations and processing in the terminal particularly in enabling electronic invoicing, electronic receipt and online payment processes that allow customers fast-track their documentation.

Also speaking, the Country Managing Director of APM Terminals Nigeria, Klaus Laursen, said APM Terminals Apapa has invested a total of $438 million on enabling developing infrastructure, acquiring equipment and improving processes at the terminal.

“In APM Terminals, we have led with a strong ambition to become a world-class terminal operator. We enable access to jobs, products, foods, and medicine that allow people to create and live better.

“The aim is to make APM Terminals Apapa a better trade and logistics zone. We just have to be better and improve everyday by investing in our people and infrastructure in order to have a smarter and digitalised business that serves the need of our customers and the country at large,” he said.

On his part, the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, commended APM Terminals for raising the standards of port operation in Nigeria, and for adding immense value to the port over the past 16 years.

Bello-Koko, who was represented by Ayo Durowaiye, said, “It is also gratifying to note that APM Terminals is also paying attention to exports particularly now that the Federal Government is focused on growing the non-oil and agro business sectors.”

The Zonal Coordinator, Zone A, Nigeria Customs Service, Assistant Comptroller-General Modupe Aremu, represented by Comptroller Queen Ogbudu, also commended APM Terminals Apapa for setting the pace in terminal operations in Nigeria.

Some customers of APM Terminals Apapa including the Managing Director of Blue Anchor, Emeka Dimude and the Logistics Director of Promasidor, Idowu Osoneye, in their goodwill messages at the event, were full of encomiums for APM Terminals Apapa for ensuring best practices and top-notch services at the port.

The Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Olufunmilayo Olotu; the Commissioner of Police Apapa Port, Jonathan Towuru, the chief executive