Edo North women under the auspice of Edo North All Progressives Congress, APC, Women’s Wing as part of the quest to change the narratives of women in politics, it has concluded plans to hold its maiden conference.



The conference scheduled to hold on April 15, 2022, in Iyamho, Uzairue, Etsako West LGA of Edo State, has “Strengthening Women Participation in Politics,” as its theme.



The one day conference is expected to address some of the ills plaguing women participation in local and national politics.

According to Dame Omua Okpaku, Edo North APC Woman Leader, the conference is quite timely, insisting it was coming at a time when the rights and privileges of women were the central issues of discussion before the National Assembly



Dame Okpaku, who referenced the unresolved 35 percent Affirmative Action policy for women in the National Assembly, said: “Nigerian women are ready to take their destinies into their hands and devise ways to empower the women folks to take an active part in the governance process.”



Top Edo North APC leaders are billed to attend the conference, which will produce outcomes that would radically change the face of politics in the district and the country at large.

