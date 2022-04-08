Godwin Emefiele

By Basil Okoh

The growing consensus within the ruling political party APC and the wider Nigerian society for a technocrat with deep and varied management experiences is building a unanimity of choice around the presidential candidacy of Godwin Emefiele.

Godwin Emefiele has passed through the grits as the star of a winning management team that built Zenith bank. He eventually led the Zenith Bank group for half a decade to accomplish the resounding success it has achieved as the financial powerhouse of the Nigerian economy.

His success at Zenith bank, we believe, influenced his appointment as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria where he has now proven his mettle across two opposing regimes, in the face of strong headwinds and stormy seas.

His stabilizing hand was on a Nigerian economy that was bleeding at a time. The resulting pressures sometimes brought ill-tempers but Emefiele achieved the purpose of infusing integrity to a regime that was remiss in management skills.

His immersion into politics by way of his appointment as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria was the savoir faire, complicated by the fact of the double load he was compelled by circumstance to carry as both custodian of monetary policy and public defender of a tottering economy.

Public anger, directed mostly at him as the perceived protector of a fast depreciating currency, made Emefiele the carrier of government blame, taking flak from suffering but deeply uninformed public, together with an industrial sector on the throes of despondency as it was starved of foreign exchange for importation of raw materials.

That the plucky Emefiele was sometimes compelled to take the fight to powerful institutions, the media, opposition political groups and entrenched ethnic interests, was a telling attestation to his commitment to the success of the Nigerian project and his willingness to take risks in order to achieve success for the public good. Sometimes this has required taking unpopular steps including trenchant displays in the public arena.

His initial naiveté and inexperience in navigating the murky terrain of political Nigeria showed oftentimes in boisterous statements that evidenced his overriding impatience to achieve results and compel national commitment to a renascent Nigeria.

Godwin Emefiele has done well to provide a knowledgeable and steady hand to guide the Nigerian monetary policy in the troubled times of Buhari’s rule, particularly at those critical junctures when all seemed lost and the steep currency decline was causing everyone, local and international, to lose sleep on the Nigerian economy.

Emefiele managed to staunch the bleedings but blood had been lost and the economy stymied for sometime because of it. It is time to move on to a promising dawn under the steady guidance of the one who has led the economy out of the dark alley.

APC’s consensus building prowess will have to be put to the test again to give the mantle of the presidency to Godwin Emefiele, the one who will bring hoped for progress to the nation and provide stability, security and peace to a new and thriving economy.

APC must find a way to build consensus on Godwin Emefiele and on what matters most to the people, the bread and butter issues that drive the economy of a nation. APC must also find a way to anchor the vision of a new beginning on the one man who helped in the times of utmost need to steady the course of its ship.

APC must avoid as it would a plague, the worn debate on ethnic balancing designed only to prop up ethnic champions and entrenched interests which has been the bane of national integration and growth. These only serve to satisfy the very quaint but jaded ambitions of it’s strong men flaunting fearful titles that are useless in filling the needs of the people. They quickly run out of ideas when the more compelling debate on service to the people is put on the table.

There are many great and experienced politicians in the fold of the APC who want to be and are qualified to be president. They are all exciting speech makers and promise givers who can raise crowds to fill public spaces and titillate the entire nation. But they will always fail on bread and butter issues that matter to the lives of our people. Fearful titles can never replace valid propositions for productive performance on the economy.

Economic growth should be the central concern of APC and a people who have gone through the pains and privations that bedeviled Nigeria these past many years. Politicians talk glibly, building grandiose projects in the air, calling up loyalties and taking up public space and time. But the measuring rod for success should be calibrated in legacy performances and projections for future productive action.

International investors want guarantees for bringing money and investments into the Nigerian economy. They want assurances that the political managers of Nigeria will play by the rules and respect the sanctity of capital. They want assurances that laws will not change whimsically and that policies will run their courses without political interference.

Emefiele’s career and leadership of the leading commercial bank in Nigeria and his performance as governor of the Central Bank offers the guarantee that he has functioned at the highest levels of management in Nigerian and the international finance arena and thus capable of giving performance guarantees to the international investment community. He can lead Nigeria with the knowledge and experience required to confer integrity and discipline on the Nigerian financial system.

Godwin Emefiele does not carry the ethnic baggage which undermine the reach and effectiveness of the leading politicians in Nigeria and perverts the views of people and the nation. Raised in a cosmopolitan environment but from a humble home, Godwin has had to work and fight for everything he has been able to get.

Godwin Emefiele should be made ready to lead the charge for the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

*Okoh, a public affairs analyst, writes from Asaba