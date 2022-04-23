.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A pall of gloom descended on the ‘Buhari House’ national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Friday following the decision of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu ordering all departmental directors at the party headquarters to proceed on an indefinite suspension.

Adamu had on assumption of office on April 1 hinted at the possibility of reorganizing the national secretariat.

He has in the interim, embarked on remodelling the party secretariat, relocating his office from the third to the ground floor.

On April 1, Adamu had disclosed the possibility of probing the staff of the secretariat, especially its directors.

The former Nasarawa governor declared that the party could not continue to carry on with the old way of doing things, adding that his administration will have zero tolerance for failure.

“As for you the Director of Administration, you have no hiding place. We will count on your loyalty to the party. It is in God’s pleasure that we are here at the helm of affairs of this party. We have come with a very open mind but you have to reciprocate in the same spirit.

“We will, definitely by the will of God Almighty, the Secretariat, we need to look at you but I am not saying anything today until the transition committee submits its report.

“It is my hope that by the time the report is submitted, you have what they call a clean bill of the ledger, that is my prayer. Right?

“We have zero tolerance for failure in this new dispensation of our great party”, he had declared.

He immediately set up a transition committee headed by a former Governor of Jigawa State, Ali Saad Birnin Kudu to study the handing over a note of the defunct Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC and other sundry matters affecting the National Secretariat of the party.

On Friday however, Saturday Vanguard gathered that Adamu, based on the committee’s recommendations decided to suspend the directors, at about eight of them.

Some of the departments include those Administration, Organization, Welfare, Strategy, Legal and Publicity. Adamu’s action is the first of its kind at the secretariat. On assumption of office in June 2020, the then national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole had said he would reorganize the secretariat by removing those who had no business at the party house. He indeed embarked on some form of staff verification and weeded out those found wanting.

