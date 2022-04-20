.

By Joseph Erunke

A youth leader, Hon. Sadiq Fakai has commended the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential hopeful and Governor of Kogi State, Mr Yahaya Bello, for influencing the reduction in the cost of the party’s nomination forms for young aspirants from 40 years below.

Fakai, who is the Director of Youth Mobilization of Governor Yahaya Bello’s Presidential Office, commended the governor for his role during the party’s National Executive Council, NEC meeting, where the decision was reached.

Addressing the media, following the party’s Wednesday’s NEC meeting, Fakai said Governor Bello’s painstaking efforts to encourage youth participation in elective positions led to the reduction in the cost of the party’s nomination forms by 40% for aspirants from below 40 years.

While noting that Governor Yahaya Bello “makes it possible for young persons to enjoy the discount”, Hon. Fakai appealed to youths across the country to throw their weight behind the governor to emerge as the next president of the country.

(He (Bello) lobbied members of the national working committee during the just concluded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to get the reduction on behalf of his fellow youth”, Fakai said.

Insisting that the youths must appreciate the governor for standing for them, Fakai said Bello was the only one that understands the feelings and challenges of the Nigerian youths.

While also saying it was only the Kogi State governor that could put the country in its right direction, Fakai vowed that the governor would replicate youth inclusiveness in governance as currently exists in Kogi State if given the opportunity to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Let me urge the Nigerian youths to join forces with my office as I tour the 36 states of the country and Abuja to lobby party stakeholders and delegates to ensure that a youth in the person of Governor Bello flies the APC presidential ticket in 2023,” he said.

Recall that the APC’s NEC meeting was held at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, with

President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, among other stakeholders of the party in attendance.