By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, I’m Cross River state, Sen. John Owan-Enoh has disclosed that the Party must field a candidate without baggage if it must win the governorship seat come 2023.

He also charged the Party to ensure that it’s candidate must be an individual with content, competence and has what it takes to run an independent campaign.

Owan-Enoh made the disclosure on Friday, while declaring his interest to run for governorship at the APC party Secretariat on Mohammed Muritala Highway in Calabar.

He also stated that the decision of Cross River APC to throw the race open has freed the party as those with competence, capacity and can compete effectively now have a veritable platform to represent the Party.

His words: “As a party we need to see how competitive we can be, we need a solid candidate because he must be tested inside out; we must avoid candidate with baggage.

“The Central Zone has remained the most competitive compared to other places. 2023 is not for taking chances.

“APC needs a united front and everyone having access to what the party has to offer.

“Let the fight be against PDP and not within ourselves because Party’s are becoming more interested in how to win elections.

“We must understand that the margins of wining elections will become narrow.

“As a party we must be concerned about who can match up and square up with the excellent men that the state has had in the past people, like Donald Duke, Liyel and Ayade.

“We must field people who in APC with comparable stature from areas with strength.

“We must make our calculations right in 2023. Electoral laws, BVAS has diminished a lot of powers.

“The party must be concerned with issues of competence, competitiveness, capacity, content; we must look for someone who has the capacity to run an independent campaign,” he said.

Owan-Enoh is the first candidate from APC to openly declare his intention to run for the office of governor.

Recall that the APC state Chairman, Alphonsus Eba, had earlier stated that the Party had not zoned it governorship seat to any senatorial district.

Vanguard News