Coalition of APC Support Groups has condemned the defection of the Speaker of Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Achida, to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, describing it as shameful.



A statement by Chairman of the group, Abdul-Rahman Umar Aliyu, said the defected Speaker had long abandoned the All Progressives Congress, APC, before making his move public.



The statement reads:”The news trending on media platforms is about the cross carpeting of the Sokoto Assembly Speaker, Aminu Achida and one other member to PDP from APC is totally shameful to those in PDP parading themselves as politicians.

‘How can someone who spent close to four years without attending any party activity claim membership of such a party’?

“Aminu Manya Achida was a member of PDP. Since 2019 after general election when he breached the APC’s gentleman agreement duly signed, and by knowing such, he distanced himself and his cohort, a member of the House, Murtala Maigona, from all activities of the party. They were hired by their paymasters to promote the PDP while in APC in order to be rewarded with tickets for House of Representatives in Wurno/Rabah, and Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency respectively.

“It is on record, that since 2019, Aminu Manya and his cohort, Murtala Maigona withdrew all their alliances from the party, which made them ghost members of the APC.

Now, it’s time for real party members (PDP) who have expressed their intentions to run for the positions of House of Representatives from two federal constituencies to show their level of preparedness.



As for APC, the sky is our limit. Their defection is the true sign of victory for the good people of Wurno and Wamakko.”