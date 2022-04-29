The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned against any form of imposition, infringement and meddlesomeness in the 3-Man ad hoc and National Delegate Congresses and Primaries slated for Saturday.

It advised all party leaders, stakeholders and officials to conduct themselves in line with the party’s regulations in the exercises.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) gave the advice in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, on Friday in Abuja.

The directive, according to the NWC, was part of the resolution of the committee at its 552nd meeting on Wednesday, April 27, in keeping with its resolve to ensure credible, transparent, free and fair processes in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

“The NWC advises Party leaders, stakeholders and members at all levels to refrain from any form of imposition, infringement and meddlesomeness in the exercise.

“Any evidence of infringement and non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Party’s Electoral Guidelines will attract serious consequences including the cancellation of the outcome of such Ad Hoc Delegate Congresses.”

The NWC directed all members and officials of the party to respect and fully comply with the party’s Constitution and the Electoral Guidelines in the conduct of the 3-man ad hoc and national delegates congresses and primaries.

It also directed that the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 with regard to consensus candidate in the coming ad hoc and national delegate elections must be observed in the conduct of the exercise.

“All Party leaders, critical stakeholders and Party members should be guided accordingly,” he said.