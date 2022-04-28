By Samuel Oyadongha

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Mr Sunday Frank-Oputu, was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen at his Baybridge residence in the Yenizue-Gene suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital, yesterday.

Vanguard gathered that Frank-Oputu’s wife and children were away for a church night vigil when the gunmen stormed their home and shot him through his window while asleep.

Frank-Oputu, an indigene of Igbomotoru in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, was in his early fifties when he met his untimely death.

According to sources, the deceased was at the forefront of the struggle to extricate his community from the firm control of some persons allegedly behind illegal oil bunkering activities in the Igbomotoru enclave.

Contacted, spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, saying the police have launched a manhunt for the alleged killers.

Meanwhile, Governor Douye Diri has directed the police in the state to fish out the killers of Frank-Oputu.

Diri, who condemned the killing during the 73rd state executive council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, described the incident as most unfortunate and unacceptable.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as calling on politicians to play politics devoid of violence.

He assured that those behind the dastardly act will be unmasked and made to face the wrath of the law.

He expressed his condolences and that of the government to the immediate family of the deceased.

