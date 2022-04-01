APC: Adamu to probe secretariat staff, demands complete loyalty

…As Mustapha assures of support

National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has disclosed the possibility of probing staff of the Buhari House national secretariat of the party, especially its directors.

This was as he again demanded complete loyalty from members of his National Working Committee NWC, saying as much as he wants to carry everyone along, they have to be loyal to his administration.

Adamu disclosed this Friday in Abuja after receiving his Certificate of Return from the national convention electoral committee led by Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru.

The former Nasarawa governor declared that the party cannot continue to carry on with the old way of doing things, adding that his administration will have zero tolerance for failure.

“As for you the Director of Administration, you have no hiding place. We will count on your loyalty to the party. It is in God’s pleasure that we are here at the helm of affairs of this party. We have come with a very open mind but you have to reciprocate in same spirit.

“We will, definitely by the will of God Almighty, the Secretariat, we need to look at you but I am not saying anything today until the transition committee submits its report.

“It is my hope that by the time the report is submitted, you have what they call clean bill of ledger, that is my prayer. Right?

“We have zero tolerance for failure in this new dispensation of our great party”, he declared.

Absolute loyalty

Adamu who had during his first meeting with the NEC members demanded absolute loyalty, also restart his position on Friday.

He said; “As for those of you who just received your certificates just like me, members of the working committee, I have told you during our first meeting of the committee, I am a team player.

“I am a team player. As much as it is possible, I want to carry everybody along with me, but to work with me, not because I am the best and everything, you have to be loyal. That you are loyal to me is not loyalty to me but loyalty to the party. You have to recognize the authority of the party in all that we do and the interest of the party is paramount.

“On the elections, we cannot move the way we are to election. We have a marching order by the leader of this party, President Muhammadu Buhari. We will have to deliver, there will be no excuses whatsoever and we will need everybody’s hands on deck for this to happen.”

Earlier, Gov. Badaru urged the new NWC to carry along all those who stepped down for them at the national convention.

“We thank all the contestants for really behaving in a mature and understanding manner for the interest and progress of our party. They are heroes of our party. Despite their personal interests, they chose to withdraw to allow consensus to reign so that our party will come out stronger and stronger and indeed this was what happened.

“I thank them and I believe they deserve all our commendations and the party will never forget them”, he stated.

Mustapha assures of support

Also, one of the National Chairmanship aspirants at the just-concluded national convention of the APC, Mallam Saliu Mustapha has assured Senator Adamu of unparalleled support.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Senator Adamu at his home in Abuja on Friday, the Turaki of Ilorin pledged to cooperate with the new NWC in strengthening the party structure.

Mustapha, in a statement issued by his media aide, Dapo Okubanjo said he remains a committed party man.

“I am here today as a core party man to assure you, as the National Chairman of our great party, of my support and cooperation as you embark on the task of strengthening the party.

“My loyalty to APC has never been in doubt, so I will remain loyal to the cause of the party under your leadership, especially with the 2023 election at hand.

“Having been in the opposition for years, I know what it entails and will therefore work for unity of the party to ensure we continue with our winning streak at the centre.

“Like all party members, I look forward to you having a fruitful tenure with more wins and expect you and your team to build on the success stories of previous national executives.

“But I also want to use the opportunity to solicit maximum support for the Kwara state chapter under the leadership of my brother, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to ensure that we retain control of the state next year”.

Responding, Senator Adamu expressed pleasure at the visit and noted that he was prepared to work with Mallam Mustapha and all stakeholders of the party with a view to achieving success in his tenure.

He said: “It is a pleasure to have you around. I cannot run the party alone and will be open to support and assistance from key stakeholders like you for the task at hand.”

Adamu also extended a hand of fellowship to all members of the party for a successful tenure in office.

