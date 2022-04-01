Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the scene of the bomb attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

By Jeremiah Urowayino





The All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being insensitive for politicizing a terrorist attack that cut short the lives of Nigerians, in a bid to seek electoral profit.

APC, in a statement on Friday, by its spokesman, Barr Felix Morka said it is insensitive for the PDP “to politicize a terrorist attack that cut short the lives of our dear ones”.

The statement read, “While our nation is in deep mourning over the recent terrorist train attack and other acts of violence perpetrated by avowed enemies of our nation, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sought to profit from our collective grief and tragedy in its desperate quest to seize power and plunge our country back into ruinous looting ways.

“In one of its many irrational outbursts, the PDP has suggested that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government is complicit in the heinous train attack in which some of our compatriots lost their lives, several injured, and others unaccounted for.

“While the PDP digs deep in the mud trying to find electoral gold, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a swift response to this tragic event, met with Security Chiefs and directed the immediate conclusion of all processes for implementation of the integrated Security Surveillance and Monitoring System (ISSM) solution for Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line as well as the extension of the ISSM solution to cover the Lagos – Ibadan Rail Line.

” The President further directed the rescue of all kidnapped passengers and ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators of these acts of terror. The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) was also directed to speedily repair the damaged lines and restore services without delay.

“Several senior administration officials visited and condoled with bereaved families and extended support and care to those injured in the attack while the PDP continues to engage in idle mudslinging.”

The Kaduna state government said 362 passengers boarded the train and eight bodies have been discovered so far.