IT does not need any exaggeration to state that the two main contending political parties – APC and PDP – are both at cross roads over how to throw up a bankable ticket for the 2023 presidential election. They both face two main huddles.

The first is that of whether or not to act in tandem with the general expectation that the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should rotate (back) to the southern part of country after the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The second is, after agreeing to the first, whether to similarly accede to the clamour by the people of the Southeast in particular to have a fellow from the area mount the top job. The debate is ongoing in both camps and the anxiety mounts daily but the APC seems to be in a better stead to resolve this quagmire with greater case. How did I know?

The party has the fortune of having one of its key presidential aspirants as the proverbial stone with which it can kill two birds. That stone is Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation. Until Sunday when the minister finally declared his intention to run, after several weeks of speculation, several knowledgeable members, supporters and well wishers of the APC prayed quietly that Amaechi would come out, to put the party at a clear edge over its closest rival, the PDP.

The prognosis here is no rocket science. Amaechi is from the South and South-South geo-political zone in particular. So, what does that have to do with the South-East whose people are apparently the most agitated over the presidency? Quite a lot.

Amechi is not from the South-East but he is first and foremost an Igbo and the people of the South-East are hell bent on having a Nigerian president of “Igbo extraction” come May 29, 2023. Then the bigger question: “Is a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction” one and the same thing as “A Nigerian President of South-East extraction”. Yes and No.

“No” because there are Igbo who are not domiciled in the geographical entity known as South-East. “Yes” because since the agitation has been emphatic that Ndigbo are being excluded from power (presidential power) sharing in Nigeria, and the mantra has been “president of Igbo extraction” it would be political and culturally incorrect for the same Ndigbo to now begin to discriminate among themselves over which brand of Ndigbo are eligible for the top office.

Fortunately, this apparent dilemma of the Igbo of the South-East was resolved long before now when the apex socio-cultural umbrella body of the Igbo nation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, through its recognised officials, reiterated severally that not only are Igbo outside the South-East parts and parcel of its jurisdiction, but also that in pursuit of the president of Igbo extraction agenda, no part of Igboland will be discriminated against.

In a statement sometime in February 2022, Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzuo, described Amechi as “the only bridge linking the Southeast, the South South and the North” adding, “he is more of an asset to Ndigbo, as all eyes of the Igbo are on 2023”.

Continuing, Isiguzo stated that “everyone is important to the realisation of the 2023 Igbo presidency and there will be no segregation in the 2023 Igbo project” adding further that “the 2023 Igbo presidency project accommodates all prominent sons and daughters from all Igbo speaking areas including Delta and Rivers states”.

Among top politicians in the Southeast who insist that Amechi is eminently qualified to represent Ndigbo in the struggle for the actualisation of the Nigerian president of Igbo extraction come 2023 is former deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere.

In a statement sometime in February 2022, Madumere asserted that it would be wrong for the Igbo part of the Rivers State to be denied of their right adding that the creation of states was only for administrative convenience. “If at the end of the day the party decides to produce presidential candidate of Igbo extraction, Amaechi’s race is Igbo. Igbo race should stop discriminating among themselves”, said Madumere

Also writing in the Vanguard newspaper of July 7, 2020, one of Nigeria’s most widely read newspaper columnists, Ochereome Nnanna, noted as follows: I strongly believe that the Igbo nation should think beyond the Southeast geopolitical zone when it comes to the pursuit of their strategic political interests. The Southeast in a copy of the defunct East Central State which was imposed on Ndigbo after the war to abnegate the true size of the Igbo nation. Clinging to it is like deifying what your enemy gave you as your portion. An Igbo person anywhere irrespective of the circumstances of history is still Igbo…”

Nnanna, who hails from Abiriba in Abia State, notes further: “The Igbo should emulate the North which always subsume their individual ethnic identities and present a common political front even within their various political camps. The North is strong because of this factor.

The political East is weak and exploited because of the splinter mentality of its people. The Southeast and Southsouth share almost everything in common except language and dialects. They are more of the people than even the North, … if Amaechi runs for president in 2023 and seeks Igbo support he is eminently qualified. Let the requisite memo of understanding be agreed. It will further unite the family. Igbo is certainly bigger than the southeast.”

Pundits predicate this growing advocacy and interest in the Igboness of Amaechi and the need for his Southeast siblings to key into his presidential project on the pragmatic realisation that the average Northerner is hesitant over the idea of a Nigerian president from the Southeast, regarded as the core Igboland.

Apart from the lingering prejudices of the civil war and events that led to it, the current separatist movement being spearheaded by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has led to the argument among many Northerners that the Igbo of the Southeast cannot be wanting to secede from Nigeria and at the same time want to provide leadership for it. Explanations by some of the older members of the political elite to the effect that it is not in support of secessionist polemics and rhetorics of some of the younger elements, seem not to have made much impression among people of the North. At a point, President Muhamadu Buhari himself pointedly put the blame on the doorstep of Igbo political leaders.

Matters are not helped by the worsening insecurity in the Southeast wherein arsonists, popularly known as unknown gunmen, target Federal Government establishments particularly security installations in that part of the country.

The defence by pundits who point at the fact that there are, in fact, more terrorist attacks going on up North than in the Southeast is countered by the argument that whereas the bandits or terrorists in the North are mostly non-Nigerians, and target anything at sight, the attacks in Southeast are methodically and carefully targeted at Federal Government institutions.

It is not only in the North that anti-Igbo president sentiments are rife. Even in the Southwest, believed in some quarters to be in a traditional political rivalry with the Igbo, the prospects of an Igbo president of Nigeria is anything but a welcome idea.

Minus a few radical elements among the Yoruba political leaders who have spoken in favour of it, the general attitude there is at best that of indifference.

Not a few see the early entry into the 2023 presidential race by Mr Bola Tinubu, perhaps Southwest’s most prominent political leader at the moment, as the most eloquent disdain with which the Yoruba generally hold the Southeast quest for the number one job in Nigeria. Meanwhile, several groups have sprang up across the country canvassing support for the rumoured presidential ambition of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, also from the Southwest.

Thus, even though the issue of zoning is not being talked about in the APC with the same vehemence it is being done in the PDP – which has in any case discarded the idea of zoning its presidential ticket – many observers are of the opinion that the former is in a better stead to handle the matter of its presidential ticket more effortlessly.The joker, they argue, is to pick Amaechi as its consensus candidate since that would at once make it responsive to the clamour for power to return to the Southern part of the country and satisfy the Igbo, generally, in their quest for equity.

This option, analyst further point out, finds more attraction from the fact that long before now, Amaechi had warmed himself into the hearts of many prominent Northern political and traditional leaders. While conferring on the Minister the title of “Dan Amanar Daura” in February this year, the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruk Umar, expressed the hope that Amaechi will “rise to a higher office to serve the country” .

That was after the Emir had extolled the virtues of Amaechi as “a good manager of resources”. Although the conferment was ordinarily seen as a gesture of gratitude to the Minister for siting the nation’s University of Transportation in Daura, not a few believe that the development has won for him the admiration of the people of the entire Northwest, known for its husbandry of millions of bloc votes.

Thus, if the right steps are taken by the APC, Amaechi, analysis say, will get a bulk of the votes from that bloc and down Southeast, will garner the support of his Igbo brethren many who are already rooting for him, especially on the more pragmatic intuition that a president of Nigeria from the core Igbo land in 2023 may be tall order.

