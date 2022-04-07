…Proceeded export goods worth $87m

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Apapa Area 1 Command yesterday announced that it has collected N264.5 billion for the first quarter of 2022, a figure which represents a 65.7 per cent increase amounting to N159 billion collected within the corresponding period of 2021.

According to the command, its anti-smuggling activities also yielded 46 seizures with a Duty Paid Value, DPV of N1.1 billion, which is against a total of 28 seizures recorded in the same period in the previous year.

Addressing journalists in his office, the Customs Area Controller, CAC, Mallanta Ibrahim said seized items include unregistered medicaments such as tramadol and codeine syrup, unprocessed wood, used clothing, footwear, foreign parboiled rice amongst others.

In export, the command processed goods worth N34 billion, noting that the above is with a Free On Board, FOB, Value of over $87 million; for the period under review, as against $82.1 export proceeded between January and March 2021.

The Apapa Customs boss noted that while the command is ready to facilitate trade, the Service’s multiple layers of checks will fish out any contravention.

In his words, “Let me reiterate that Apapa Command is always ready to facilitate legitimate trade and ensuring that all forms of smuggling activities through a false declaration on import/export done in defiance to extant trade guidelines will be detected through our layers of control mechanism.”