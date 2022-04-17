Tik Tok Queen JenniFrank warns social media users with “The Internet Never Forgets”

A timely warning has been handed to young Nigerians about the danger of indiscriminate posting of content on social media. The caution came from a three-minute video titled, “The Internet Never Forgets” by Jennifer Ebele Onyekwelu-Udoka, popularly known as JenniFrank, one of Nigeria’s social media influencers.

“We should be careful of what we put out on social media, as the Internet Never Forgets,” Jenni Frank urged.

According to her: “When people are going through stuff in their personal lives, they put it out on social media; some people even blackmail others and put it out on social media. My video is a reminder that this can have long term consequences that may not be so pleasant, so we should be careful of what we share.”

In the video, which addresses the current trend of oversharing on the Internet and its long-lasting effects, the Tik Tok Queen’s amazing acting talent was on full display as she goes through a plethora of emotions―fear, anger, regret, sadness and resignation―while the plot explores the side effects of blackmail and the stress of dealing with it outside the law in a way that underscores the message that anything put online leaves a digital footprint that can be found decades after it was posted.

The short video, scripted and directed by JenniFrank and filmed by David Cliq, was uploaded to her social media channels including Tiktok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.