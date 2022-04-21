By Femi Bolaji

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said any government that cannot secure the lives and properties of its Citizenry has failed in its responsibility and has no business with governance.

He spoke Thursday at the government house in Jalingo, Taraba state capital during an interface with delegates and People’s Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders

He noted that if he was President Muhammadu Buhari, he would have resigned for failing to tackle the security challenges plaguing the country.

The presidential hopeful said, “If I were President Buhari I would have addressed Nigerians that I’ve tried my best but my best isn’t good enough therefore I’m resigning.

“Any government that cannot protect the lives and properties of its citizens has no business in government. It is unfortunate that no part of Nigeria is secure today.”

“Each time there’s a bomb blast or killings, you will hear a breaking news that Buhari is meeting with Service Chiefs. That is wrong.

“The breaking news Nigerians want to hear is that bandits have been eliminated. Buhari should lead from the front by being the Service Chiefs himself.”

Wike also pointed that the country needs a committed leader that is truthful and capable of bringing the desired change Nigerians yearn for.

He mentioned the importance of state policing in the fight against insecurity.

In his words,”State Police is imperative to tackling insecurity. It is very key.

“It is only those who understand the terrain of a place that can effectively police the area. Besides it will bring job opportunities to our teeming youths.”

Wike further said if given the opportunity to become president of the country, he has what it takes to tackle insecurity headlong.

He told the delegates present that if they give him the party ticket, they can go home to sleep.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State who also spoke, said the institutionalisation of state police is long over due and must be done for the country to be secure.

He wondered why the National Assembly did not champion the cause of State Police because of its importance in the fight against insecurity.

He enjoined the PDP delegates to use their votes wisely in the forthcoming party primaries by voting for candidates that have capacity to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.