…I paid price for speaking truth to power, says sacked Imam

By Luminous Jannamike

The Management Committee of the National Assembly Legislators’ Quarters Mosque, Apo, Abuja, has sacked Sheikh Nuru Khalid, the Chief Imam, who was accused of criticing the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in his sermon on Friday.

Khalid had earlier been suspended for the sermon but reacted that only God can give or take power from anyone.

His reaction did not, however, go down well with the management committee which, yesterday, justified his sack, saying he was not remorseful for his criticism of the government.

The mosque committee also hinted that Sheikh Khalid’s media reaction to his suspension showed that he was unwilling to humbly reflect on the consequences of his utterances on the pulpit.

Khalid, popularly called ‘Digital Imam’ by his followers, had flayed the government over its failure to tame the escalating insecurity and bloodshed in the country, and urged Nigerians not to vote for APC in the 2023 election, if concerted effort was not made to guarantee security for the masses.

However, the mosque committee, chaired by Senator Saidu Dansadau, suspended the Sheikh, afterwards, and later terminated his appointment.

“We regret to inform you that from today (yesterday), April 4, 2023, you have been disengaged from the services of the above-mentioned mosque. This action is occasioned by the non-remorseful attitude you exhibited, following your suspension on April 2 this year.

“Akamakallah, you know better than me by the teaching of Islam, the essence of administering punishment is to correct behavior. Unfortunately, your media reaction to the suspension creates the impression that you are not remorseful, let alone humbly reflecting on the consequences of your utterances,” the committee added.

The committee said this in a letter signed by Senator Dansadua, dated April 4, 2022 and addressed to the embattled cleric.

It added: “Leadership demands a great sense of responsibility. If our words do more harm than good in the larger interest of the country or the public, we have a responsibility for maximum restraint for the good of the public.

“It is obvious, however, that you don’t seem keen to modify your Friday sermon to be reflective of the volatility of the security situation in the country.

“You are an influencer; your words carry a lot of weight, your words can make or mar our situation. Your words can be taken advantage of by mischief makers, those responsible for these security challenges or enemies of the country for their devilish agendas.

“As leaders of the mosque, we have a sacred responsibility to avoid utterances that are capable of making a bad situation worse. This is our fear and concern.”

At press time yesterday, Sheikh Khalid was sighted by our correspondent at the Supreme Court Quarters Ju’mmat Mosque in Karu, Abuja, while delivering the 2022 Ramadan Tafseer (lecture), entitled, ‘Great Habits for Good People of the Future’.

However, it could not be confirmed if he had been appointed the new head of Karu Mosque.