For Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, eagles will be eagles and bantams will be bantams, regardless of the change of weather.

Ever since he came to national and global consciousness with his gospel of constitutional governance, civic engagement and public accountability, the Masters degree holder in Law has continued to astound many with his deliveries, impacts and visionary leadership.

Last week, the highly influential not-for-profit independent organization, Kofi Annan Foundation, zoomed its lens towards the direction of Itodo and appointed him as a member of its prestigious board of directors.

“I am particularly happy to welcome Samson to the Board of the Foundation,” said Chair of the Board, Elhadj As Sy, a former Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Itodo, who has a credible reputation among prominent personalities in the corridors of power, was the brain behind the Not Too Young To Run movement that led to the reduction of age limits for running for public office in Nigeria.

The development expert, who recently earned a Masters of Public Policy degree at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, was appointed a member of the Board of International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) in 2020.

He has continued to raise the bar of youth advocacy using the tools of social networking, civic engagement and inclusive collaboration.

Two years ago, he was appointed by the Gates Foundation as a Goalkeeper and honoured by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) Washington DC as 2018 Rising Democracy leader in Africa.