Anita Adefuye is one of Worital’s recent published authors. She’s got a new book out titled Reve-healed. And physical copies of the book are available in Nigeria at Worital. Those in Lagos can go to the Worital bookstore and outside Lagos, you can place orders for physical copies.

“Worital ships nationwide. The book is also available on Amazon in thirteen (13) countries. And for our e-readers, they can access the book on Amazon kindle and Bambooks or Okadabooks. I have no doubt Reve-Healed will soon be in other bookstores across the country”.

The content of the book really chronicles Anita’s experiences with child sexual abuse. How she navigated that, including having to live under the same roof with two of her abusers. “I don’t have just my story in the book (because this is not just story for story sake, I have also included in the book, nuggets, statistics that are available at the time of writing the book).This book also provides information on how to support abused children and the signs parents and guardians need to watch for, and how different levels of society can offer support in a survivor’s journey of healing and wholeness. It also shows the different ways we can each provide support in the journey of a person and collectively curb the menace of sexual violence.”

Anita is an author, an advocate, an entrepreneur and a policy analyst. As an advocate, she blogs to educate and create awareness about sexual violence and mental health, she mentors teens and advocates on their behalf for adults to be more understanding towards them. As an entrepreneur she runs a coaching firm, where she helps racialized persons in Canada navigate the labour market, attain career advancement and offer career guidance& mentorship to new Canadians.

Policy is Anita’s 9-5, even when she was resident in Nigeria, she worked as public servant after a number of years in the private sector. But the one title she wears with most pride is her role of being a wife and mom. “My family is everything to me” she says.

On why she wrote this book she said, “I came to terms with the fact that I was abused. That helped me face the pain and fears that it brought with it. As I confronted my pain and fears, I realized Oh my God, there are so many people who are in this same place as I am now. I think that was the same time I really started feeling personally responsible for fellow survivors, that I needed them to be better and they had to hear my story to let them know they are not alone.

“As I started to confront my experience, I realized the reasons why I never spoke up: fear of stigma, uncertainty of outcomes, bad reaction and being blamed when I did open up. I also realized the multiple layers of complexities I had to deal with stemming from my experience- addictions, low self-esteem, suicide, depressions, etc.

“So I decided to speak to all of those things in hopes that people can see the heart and pain of survivors, be aware and learn from my experience. I felt compelled to give hope to survivors, create awareness and educate all others. And that is why I authored this book”

Anita tells this reporter of her upbringing. How she moved from place to place. Her parents were never together (family interferences), she never lived with them in her formative years, and that set the tone/foundation for the kind of vulnerability she later experienced, but this built adaptability and resilience in her. “I was also that child that could never shut up. Even as a child, I protested unfair treatments, I stood up for kids who were being oppressed. I almost got expelled from high school once for fighting someone else’s battle against injustice. Writing has also always been a part of me.

“I used to write stories when I was much younger, until one day I wrote a very passionate story about a teenage girl caught in a love triangle. I used pseudo names and exaggerated the events, but my father and uncle believed the stories and linked it to certain people around me. Boy, I got the beating of my life and it was the last time I wrote until I resumed journaling as part of my coping mechanism later in life. So of course, it made sense that given the experiences I have had, I took the resilient spirit in me, the advocacy in me, and the person that loved to talk and write, brought it together to be where we are now today”.

Now that this book is done, published and distributed. What’s next for Anita and the project is to push the work into the hands of as many people as possible. “I need it in the hands of parents, guardians and children handlers to help them learn how to prevent and protect children. It needs to get into the hands of survivors so they know they are not alone and tap into healing. It needs to get into the hands of policymakers so they know they need to make laws and policies that protect the vulnerable among us. Religious organizations are not left out, they have a role to play too. It needs to get into the hands of teenagers so they learn the dangers of some habits, silence and the importance of speaking up. Getting it into every hand is what is NEXT.”